DELMARVA - A stretch of quiet weather is expected across Sussex County from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning as high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes gradually shifts east.
Northeast to east winds will persist through Tuesday, generally between 10 and 15 mph, with occasional gusts near 20 mph. The onshore flow will keep temperatures close to normal for early September. Daytime highs should remain seasonable, while overnight lows hold steady under partly cloudy skies.
Forecasters say most of the county will stay dry, though a few brief showers could develop in far southern areas Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Any precipitation is expected to be light and isolated. Scattered to broken clouds will remain common, especially during the day as fair-weather cumulus clouds form.
By Tuesday night, skies will stay partly cloudy with light winds, shifting toward the southeast at times before becoming variable overnight. No widespread rain is forecast, keeping conditions generally calm through early Wednesday morning.
Looking ahead, a weakening area of high pressure is expected to move offshore Wednesday, setting up a more humid air mass midweek before the arrival of a cold front later in the week.