DELMARVA -- Will experience calm and clear conditions as the center of surface high pressure builds over the region. Skies will clear throughout the day, and while a sea breeze may develop this afternoon, it's expected to have minimal impact inland due to offshore winds and modest temperature gradients between the sea and land.
Overnight, we might see some high cirrus clouds moving in due to the subtropical jet stream, but overall, conditions will be similar to previous nights. Expect efficient radiational cooling to keep temperatures below normal, with lows dipping into the mid-50s.
High pressure will settle to the north and east off the New England coast from Wednesday through Thursday night, introducing an onshore flow to our region. Despite this, tranquil weather will continue, with mostly clear skies gradually giving way to increasing clouds from the south Thursday night. Daytime highs will generally range from the upper 70s to mid-80s, and overnight lows will be in the mid-50s to low 60s.
The extended forecast looks to remain dry and calm as well. A Rex-Block pattern is expected to develop on Friday, with a high-pressure ridge forming over the northern Great Lakes and a closed low associated with Tropical Storm Francine positioned over the south-central U.S. This pattern is expected to keep Delmarva under the influence of high pressure through at least Sunday, keeping tropical moisture well to our south.
The block is expected to start breaking down on Monday, but the upper ridge will still maintain control. Therefore, expect dry conditions with above-normal temperatures persisting through the weekend before trending closer to average by early next week.