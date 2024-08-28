DELMARVA- It's one day of excessive heat for Delmarva, then cooler conditions, with unsettled weather heading into the holiday weekend.
Today is a Yellow Alert day for the hottest day of the week, with temperatures soaring into the mid 90s inland with 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the 99 to 104 range inland, with 90s at the beaches.
As a cold front approaches Wednesday evening and night, there is a low chance of severe weather for Delmarva. The main threat will be hail and damaging winds, especially northern Sussex county and northward. Storms taper off overnight with lows in the low 70s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be cooler with scattered showers and a few storms, and highs in the low to mid 80s, with 70s at the coast. Thursday night will be mainly cloudy with a few showers and lows in the mid 60s.
Friday, the big getaway day for the holiday weekend, is looking mainly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. There will be a few showers and storms around. Friday night will be unsettled with a few showers and temperatures in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers and storms. Labor Day is looking drier with highs in the lower 80s.