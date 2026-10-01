DELMARVA - Mild conditions will continue across Sussex County late Thursday evening into Friday as high pressure offshore keeps a southwesterly flow across the region.
Thursday night will feature mostly dry weather with areas of mid- and high-level clouds. Winds will remain light from the southwest, generally around 5 mph or less.
Friday will turn noticeably warmer, with temperatures climbing well above normal for early October. Dry weather is expected through much of the morning and into midday before a cold front begins approaching from the west.
The chance for showers will gradually increase during the afternoon. While the greatest coverage may initially remain north and west of Sussex County, scattered showers are expected to spread farther east into southern Delaware later Friday and Friday night.
Southwest winds will increase to about 10 to 15 mph Friday, with occasional gusts approaching 20 to 25 mph possible. Conditions along the Atlantic coastal waters are expected to remain below Small Craft Advisory levels, with seas generally running 3 to 4 feet.
Rainfall through Friday evening should remain light, with most locations receiving less than one-tenth of an inch. A few spots could eventually receive closer to two-tenths of an inch as showers continue Friday night.
The cold front is expected to settle near Delmarva into Saturday, keeping clouds and a few scattered showers possible across southern Delaware. A more organized area of low pressure is then expected to move across the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, increasing the chance for steadier rain across Sussex County.
Tidal flooding concerns continue to diminish along Rehoboth Bay and Little Assawoman Bay. While isolated minor flooding may linger in a few back-bay locations, no coastal flood advisories are currently in effect.