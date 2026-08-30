DELMARVA - Expect mostly clear skies this morning, with light winds, and fog possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s. The fog quickly burns off by mid-morning.
Southerly winds return Sunday, beginning a gradual increase in heat and humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s as more humid air moves back across the peninsula. Sunday night, not as cool with lows in the low 70s.
Heat and humidity will continue to build early next week as broad upper-level high pressure strengthens across the eastern United States. Afternoon highs will climb to near 90 Monday, then into the low to mid 90s through Thursday, running about 5 degrees above average for early September. Dew points are expected to rise into the low 70s, making conditions feel increasingly muggy. Feels like temperatures will be in the 97-102 range into Thursday.
Despite the building heat and humidity, mainly dry weather is expected across Delmarva through the early portion of next week. The next opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms may arrive toward the middle to later part of the week as a cold front drops our temperatures back to near seasonal conditions.