DELMARVA -  Expect mostly clear skies this morning, with light winds, and fog possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s. The fog quickly burns off by mid-morning.

at the coast

Southerly winds return Sunday, beginning a gradual increase in heat and humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s as more humid air moves back across the peninsula. Sunday night, not as cool with lows in the low 70s.

september heat

Heat and humidity will continue to build early next week as broad upper-level high pressure strengthens across the eastern United States. Afternoon highs will climb to near 90 Monday, then into the low to mid 90s through Thursday, running about 5 degrees above average for early September. Dew points are expected to rise into the low 70s, making conditions feel increasingly muggy. Feels like temperatures will be in the 97-102 range into Thursday.

muggy meter

Despite the building heat and humidity, mainly dry weather is expected across Delmarva through the early portion of next week. The next opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms may arrive toward the middle to later part of the week as a cold front drops our temperatures back to near seasonal conditions.

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Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob is used to tracking storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big storms, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as some tropical systems.

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