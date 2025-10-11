DELMARVA -- A significant coastal storm develops and impacts the region later today into early next week.
This morning will be cloudy and increasingly breezy but staying dry with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
While the day should remain mostly dry, scattered showers may begin to develop late in the afternoon. Winds will shift from the east and start to strengthen, especially near the coast.
Conditions will deteriorate Saturday night as a developing coastal low-pressure system off the Carolinas moves northward. Rain chances increase sharply and winds will strengthen significantly, with gusts near 40 to 50 mph possible along coastal areas by Sunday morning.
Potentially significant impacts from a powerful coastal storm Sunday through Monday. The storm is expected to track northward along a stalled frontal boundary, possibly making landfall over Delmarva or passing just offshore.
The strongest winds and heaviest rainfall are expected along the Atlantic coastline. Sustained winds between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph, are possible by Sunday afternoon and into early Monday. A High Wind Watch is already in effect for Sussex County, where damaging winds, downed trees, and power outages are likely. Inland areas may also see strong winds and advisories as the system evolves.
Heavy rain is forecast across the region, with widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches is possible, particularly near the coast. The greatest flood risks will occur in poor drainage and urban areas, though prolonged rainfall could worsen coastal flooding. Strong northeast winds and high tides will pile water against the shoreline, causing beach erosion, dune breaches, and potentially major coastal flooding.
The storm’s exact track and strength remains uncertain, with two primary scenarios still possible. A closer coastal track could bring more severe impacts, while a path farther offshore could lessen, but not eliminate, significant effects. The system’s evolution will depend on several atmospheric factors, including interactions with high pressure to the north, an upper-level low over the Great Lakes, and even distant Tropical Storm Jerry.
The storm is expected to weaken significantly by Tuesday, though lingering showers and breezy conditions may persist as the remnant low drifts offshore. By mid- to late week, high pressure will rebuild over the region, bringing cooler, drier weather with below-normal temperatures and fair skies.
Residents and visitors across Delmarva are urged to monitor forecast updates closely over the next 48 hours and prepare for potentially dangerous coastal conditions, flooding, and power outages as the storm approaches.