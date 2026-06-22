DELMARVA - It's a mild and quiet start to our Monday, with temperatures starting out in the 60s. Conditions change through the day. The winds pick up ahead of a cold front, and it gets hot, humid, and windy. Highs will be in the low 90s inland, with 70s and 80s at the coast. Winds could gust in excess of 35 mph. Make sure to fasten outdoor items. It appears the best chance for showers and storms comes later Monday evening into the overnight hours.
The atmosphere is expected to contain plenty of moisture, which could support periods of heavy rainfall. While ongoing drought conditions may help limit the overall flood threat, locally heavy downpours could still create issues in poor drainage areas.
There's also a chance of severe weather, with damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible. Damaging winds could gust in excess of 60 mph. The Storm Prediction Center has Delmarva in Level 2, or Slight Risk for severe weather.
Showers could linger into a part of Tuesday, with temperatures cooling into the 80s. For the rest of the week, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s, with another chance for showers and storms on Friday with temperatures close to 90.