Communities across Sussex County are tackling everything from beach enforcement and short-term rentals to school performance and downtown development this week.
Monday: In Ocean City, town officials discussed adding dedicated beach enforcement staffing. The new staffing would focus on upholding beach regulations, including bans on drinking and smoking, as well as enforcing tent and canopy rules.
Tuesday: Ocean City lifted its moratorium on new short-term rental licenses. The restriction had been a contentious issue for years. After residents gathered enough signatures to force a referendum, town leaders opted to remove the restrictions altogether.
Wednesday: The Bryan Allen Stevenson School in Georgetown came under scrutiny from the Delaware Department of Education, which said the charter school is not meeting state standards. School leaders said charter schools often take three to five years to establish a strong academic footing and expressed confidence that the school will improve.
Thursday: Milton officials announced plans to add a new downtown parking lot with 41 spaces. Mayor John Collier said he hopes the additional parking will improve convenience and help boost local commerce.
Friday: The Milton Theatre has a chance to purchase the Quayside property, a grassy riverfront area that draws hundreds of visitors each week during the summer and throughout the year. The property owner has offered to sell the land to the theater for a reduced price of $150,000. However, the Theater only has 30 days to come up with the money. Theater leaders are now seeking community support to raise the funds before the deadline.