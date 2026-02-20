GEORGETOWN, Del. - As state education officials consider whether to revoke the charter of the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence, parents of current and former students are voicing sharply different opinions about the school’s future.
Multiple parents with children currently enrolled, or previously enrolled, at the school have posted critical comments on social media, describing the school as “horrible” and “the worst school ever.” Stephanie Stotts, whose son is a seventh grader at the school, said it feels as though part of the community wants the school to fail. “It definitely feels like there’s a portion of the community that is rooting for the school to fail,” Stotts said.
Stotts said overcrowding in nearby public schools made the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence an attractive option for her family. “His teachers would know him. The administrators would know him. It would be a smaller atmosphere and that expectation really has been met,” she said. “But with everything that’s been happening, it’s very concerning.”
The school is currently undergoing a charter review by the Delaware Department of Education. During a recent meeting, members of the state’s Charter School Accountability Committee said enrollment growth and written commitments from families are critical if the school hopes to remain open.
Committee members have asked families to submit written responses as soon as possible, saying that without clear evidence of broad parental support, the school’s charter may be revoked. Stotts said her family has not yet decided whether to commit to returning next school year. “I talked to the school. I told them we’re waiting to make our decision but I’m not sure,” she said.
She said parents were notified by email when the state review became public and that the school has remained in communication with families throughout the process. Still, she described the uncertainty surrounding her son’s education as overwhelming.
“I still need to do what’s best for my child,” Stotts said. “We’re really weighing our options and figuring out what that is.”
School leaders have acknowledged that the school’s first year was marked by instability, describing it as "chaotic." Administrators said those issues were addressed by removing previous leadership and establishing clearer routines and expectations.
Dr. Katherine Cauley, secretary of the school’s board of directors, told state officials the school is now operating with greater consistency. “Nobody knew what we would find in our new school last year,” Cauley said. “Some expectations weren’t met, but now we have a routine. We have a rhythm.”
According to Stotts, neither she nor her son raised any concerns or red flags during their conversations with school administrators.
A public hearing on the school’s future is scheduled for March 9 at 5 p.m. at the Georgetown campus of Delaware Technical Community College. The Charter School Accountability Committee is expected to make a final decision on whether the school will be allowed to remain open next year on March 19.