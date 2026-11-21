MONDAY: The One Rehoboth Avenue hotel is downsizing its plans, citing rising material costs. Originally approved plans included an underground parking garage, a pool and 60 hotel rooms at the corner of Rehoboth Avenue. The revised plan moves the parking garage above ground, eliminates the pool and cuts 12 rooms.
TUESDAY: Ten people were evacuated from the Perdue plant in Georgetown after a carbon monoxide alarm sounded, according to the company. Officials initially feared a possible hydrogen sulfide release, but the situation was determined to be safe.
WEDNESDAY: In Ocean City, a new mayor has not changed the town's position on offshore wind. Mayor Matt James and the City Council say offshore wind remains unwelcome.
THURSDAY: Bethany Beach is testing a new way for visitors to access the beach, installing a set of metal stairs near the bandstand. The test comes after beach erosion from the September nor'easter damaged and closed several beach access points.
FRIDAY: Cars lined up outside Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown as volunteers loaded turkeys, milk, eggs and fresh fruit into vehicles. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the food distribution is providing assistance to families facing financial hardship.