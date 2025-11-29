Your weekly Delmarva news roundup:
Monday: State Rep. Rich Collins, a Republican, announced he will not seek re-election. Collins has represented the 41st District — which includes Millsboro, Dagsboro and Gumboro, since 2014. Candidates are already preparing to run for the open seat.
Tuesday: Code Purple at the Cape held a volunteer training session at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes. The session provided an overview of what volunteers can expect once Code Purple shelters open for the season.
Wednesday: Shoppers across the region headed to stores to pick up last-minute items ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thursday: As Delmarva marked Thanksgiving, volunteers at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown prepared a holiday meal for animals in their care. Dogs were served turkey, pumpkin and whipped cream, and cats received a special meal as well.
Friday: Shoppers visited the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach and stores across Delmarva for Black Friday, searching for holiday discounts as the shopping season began.