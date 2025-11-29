Week In Review

Your weekly Delmarva news roundup:

Monday: State Rep. Rich Collins, a Republican, announced he will not seek re-election. Collins has represented the 41st District — which includes Millsboro, Dagsboro and Gumboro, since 2014. Candidates are already preparing to run for the open seat.

Tuesday: Code Purple at the Cape held a volunteer training session at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes. The session provided an overview of what volunteers can expect once Code Purple shelters open for the season.

Wednesday: Shoppers across the region headed to stores to pick up last-minute items ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thursday: As Delmarva marked Thanksgiving, volunteers at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown prepared a holiday meal for animals in their care. Dogs were served turkey, pumpkin and whipped cream, and cats received a special meal as well.

Friday: Shoppers visited the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach and stores across Delmarva for Black Friday, searching for holiday discounts as the shopping season began.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Charlie Sokaitis moved to Delmarva to help kick off the morning news broadcast at CoastTV with CoastTV News Today and CoastTV News Midday in 2021. He's been a journalist since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004.

Recommended for you