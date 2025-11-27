DELAWARE - Staff and volunteers of Brandywine Valley SPCA gathered to spread love to their pets on Thankgiving morning for the third year in a row.
The feast took place at 11 a.m. in all three BVSPCA locations.
With the help of the Kenny Family Foundation, many supplies and food from ShopRite were donated to be cooked and served for the animals.
The dogs enjoyed turkey, sweet potatoes, pumpkin and a whipped cream treat, while the cats feasted on tuna, chicken, vegetables, and other special cat-friendly foods.
"We’re so grateful for the support we have again this year from our friends at ShopRite, who stepped up to donate food and supplies to be used for this feast," said Adam Lamb, CEO of BVSPCA.
Even though the BVSPCA locations are closed for the holiday, the event was for volunteers and staff to make the day extra special for the animals waiting for their forever homes.
"We are thankful that we're able to offer comfort and good food and warmth to animals that sometimes have never felt that in our whole lives," said Laura Page, the senior operations manager for BVSPCA.