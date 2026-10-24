MONDAY: Another sailboat washed ashore on Delaware's coast. The U.S. Coast Guard said the sailor, who is from Pasadena, Texas, was traveling from New York to Baltimore when he ran into trouble. The incident came just days after another sailboat washed ashore in the area.
TUESDAY: Flu cases are rising in Delaware. Data from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed 86 flu cases reported as of late September, more than double the number reported at the same time last year.
WEDNESDAY: Homeless encampments discovered in Redden State Forest are raising safety concerns as hunting season approaches. Forestry workers found multiple camps in August while cutting down trees. State officials said the encampments put people at risk from falling trees, wildfires and hunters.
THURSDAY: Ocean City police issued a public advisory on social media about flooding and how to navigate affected areas. With Sunfest underway, police urged visitors not to drive through floodwaters and to slow down when driving near flooded areas.
FRIDAY: The Milford Public Library announced an upcoming closure due to ongoing construction. The library will be closed Oct. 26-28, from Monday through Wednesday.