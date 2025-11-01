You may have been busy this week, gearing up for Halloween, for the stories you may have missed along the way, this is your Week In Review:
MONDAY: The chair of the Sussex County Democratic Party resigned after details surfaced about a decades-old criminal conviction. Jeff Balk stepped down following reports that he was convicted of sodomy in Missouri in the 1980s and served a 10-year prison sentence.
TUESDAY: A Delaware State Police trooper was charged with falsifying information after authorities said he assaulted a man earlier this year. Police said 53-year-old William Walker has been suspended with pay and benefits since February 4 following an altercation at Nicola Pizza in Lewes. The case remains under investigation.
WEDNESDAY: With federal SNAP benefits expected to run out on Saturday, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer issued a state of emergency to allow weekly state funding to continue supporting recipients. Maryland issued a similar emergency declaration the following day as states prepared for potential disruptions to food assistance.
THURSDAY: A strong storm system caused flooding in several coastal communities. In Ocean City, crews worked to move sand that washed into the Inlet parking lot back onto the beach. High water and cleanup efforts affected multiple areas throughout the day.
FRIDAY: State and federal officials gathered in Baltimore to push for expanded offshore wind energy development. Leaders described the meeting as a coordinated “day of action” to support ongoing efforts to grow wind power along the Atlantic coast.