SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -The chair of the Sussex County Democratic Party has resigned, saying the decision was made to avoid becoming a distraction as candidates gear up for the 2026 election cycle.
Jeff Balk posted his resignation Sunday night on Facebook. “Today, I submitted my resignation as chair of the Sussex County Democratic Party,” the outgoing chair said in a statement. “I am stepping down to ensure that I do not become a distraction to the candidates who are running in the 2026 cycle, a critical time for our county, state and country.”
Records reveal sodomy charges
The resignation comes after news broke that Balk was convicted of sodomy in Missouri in the 1980s. A 1988 newspaper article from the St. Louis Dispatch reports Balk pled guilty to five counts of sodomy, 11 counts of first-degree deviate sexual assault and one count of felony theft. Missouri court records confirm Balk was sentenced to ten years in prison for the sodomy charges.
According to the newspaper, Balk confessed to engaging in sex with five boys, ages 13 to 15, between January 1984 and April 1986.
"The boys told police that Balk had given them cash and small gifts for the encounters and shown them sex movies. Three victims told police that Balk had molested them more than 60 times in those years," the Dispatch's article reads.
In a letter to the editor dated Nov 3, 1988, Balk signs his letter as a "convicted child abuser serving a 10-year sentence." He writes about the need to rehabilitate abusers.
"It is very difficult for society to think that criminals can be reformed, but there are many excellent rehabilitation programs for child abusers," the clipping reads. "Society and our criminal justice system must see this crime as an illness and offer extensive treatment, not only in the prison system but as an alternative to prison time [...] In no way should abusers be overlooked or disregarded because a crime has been committed. But give them as much a chance for rehabilitation as many murderers and robbers would get."
CoastTV's attempts to contact Balk have not been returned at this time.
Balk resigns after growing pressure from both parties
Political leaders referenced the report in their calls for Balk to resign.
"As Democrats, we believe in the possibility of growth and reform of offenders, but second chances can’t come at the expense of survivors who are still living with the pain of what was done to them," House Democratic leadership wrote in a statement Sunday. "Survivors of childhood sexual abuse deserve leaders who reflect our highest values of safety, accountability, and compassion. It’s time for Jeff to step down so we can uphold the dignity and safety of survivors, the integrity of the party, and the trust of our community."
Republicans also called for Balk to resign before he ultimately did so, saying multiple democrats said they stood behind Balk's leadership.
"When 2026 arrives, voters should remember exactly who stood up for victims and who stood with a convicted abuser," said Sussex GOP Chair Daniel Willis. "The Sussex County Republican Party will continue to fight for justice, accountability, and leadership rooted in moral character. Jeff Balk may be gone, but the culture that defended him still sits in power."
In the Sunday statement, Balk reflected on progress made in recent years, citing stronger Democratic engagement and higher voter turnout across Sussex County. According to Balk, that growth helped drive success in local races for State Senate, State Representative, County Council, and most recently, a special election win.
“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our local party chairs,” the statement continued. “There is still more to be done, and I have full confidence in their collective vision and leadership to continue moving us forward.”