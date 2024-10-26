With all the pumpkin carving and costume gathering ahead of Halloween you may have missed a story or two over the past few days. To get you up to speed on all the big news along the coast here is your week in review.
Dagsboro Council Votes to Maintain Current Alcohol Sales Hours
Monday, the Dagsboro Town Council voted down a proposed ordinance that would have limited alcohol sales hours. Under current rules, bars and restaurants can begin serving alcohol at 9 a.m. and must stop by 1 a.m.
Traffic Stop Training Program for Drivers with Autism Held in New Castle
Tuesday, the Delaware Network for Excellence in Autism partnered with local police to offer drivers with autism a chance to practice traffic stops. The training aims to help these drivers manage stressful situations by familiarizing them with the experience.
New Federal Regulations Aim to Protect Marine Life in Offshore Wind Construction
Wednesday, new federal regulations set guidelines to protect marine life during offshore wind turbine construction. The regulations allow for “up to twenty incidental takes” of marine mammals, ranging from harassment to death.
$100M Settlement Reached in Baltimore Bridge Collapse Case
Thursday, the owner and manager of a cargo ship involved in a deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore have agreed to a $100 million dollar settlement with the U.S. government.
Delaware, Maryland Begin Early Voting Periods Ahead of Nov. 5 Election
Friday, Delaware voters headed to the polls for early voting. In the First State early voting runs from October 25th through Nov. 3rd. In Maryland, early voting runs from October 24th through October 31st. The general election is set for Nov. 5 in both states.