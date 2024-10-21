DAGSBORO, Del. - In a decisive meeting on Monday, the Dagsboro Town Council voted against an ordinance that would have shortened the hours for alcohol sales at local establishments.
As a result, bars and restaurants can continue to serve alcohol from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
David Elliot, owner of Delmarva Billiards and Sports Bar, expressed relief over the decision, emphasizing its financial implications for local businesses.
“If they did change the times, it’s going to be a burden on everyone,” Elliot said.
While the hours remain intact, the council has increased fines for violations of the current rules. Establishments caught selling outside the designated times will face penalties starting at $1,000 for the first offense, escalating to $5,000 and a six-month suspension for repeated violations.
Bianey Cordoba, owner of La Dama Mexican Restaurant, echoed Elliot's excitement, celebrating the decision as a significant win for the community.
“Nothing will change,” she said, highlighting the collective relief felt by local business owners.
The outcome reflects the efforts of residents who rallied to maintain the current alcohol selling hours during the council meeting.