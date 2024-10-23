DELMARVA - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries has issued final regulations to protect marine mammals during the construction and operation of US Wind’s offshore wind project off the coast of Maryland.
The rules set limits on how much unintentional harm can be done to species like the endangered North Atlantic right whale, humpback whales and dolphins.
US Wind is required to monitor the area for marine mammals, maintain safe distances, and follow measures to reduce noise from construction. The regulations will be in effect for five years, with potential adjustments based on ongoing research into the project's impact on wildlife.
The regulations include measures to avoid harming species like the endangered North Atlantic right whale and require US Wind to monitor and maintain safe distances from the animals.
These rules allow for adjustments based on ongoing research. NOAA’s full report is available on the Federal Register.
CoastTV spoke with locals in Rehoboth Beach about the U.S. offshore wind project, and many shared the same opinion.
Phillip Maior, a frequent visitor to Rehoboth Beach, said another solution must be available. "I would like to see us get away from fossil fuels, but without the destruction to sea life," Maior said. "It sounds like this is not the perfect solution."
CoastTV also spoke with a man who requested to remain anonymous. "As long as people can’t see the turbines from the shoreline, I don’t care either way," he said.