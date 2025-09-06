Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention this week:
MONDAY - A Delaware judge struck down a law that required hunters between the ages of 18 and 21 to be supervised, ruling it violated the Second Amendment. The law was signed in 2022 in response to concerns about mass shootings.
TUESDAY - People across coastal Delmarva marked the anniversary of the end of World War II. The Japanese surrender to Allied forces took place on Sept. 2, 1945. A gathering at Cape Henlopen State Park included veterans, community members, and others honoring those who served and those who died during the war.
WEDNESDAY - Delaware state officials reviewed a proposal for the Robinson Property Project, which calls for 396 single-family homes in Lewes. The development would require both state and local approval. During a state land use service meeting, officials discussed the potential impacts. A comprehensive review letter is expected to be sent to the applicant on or before Sept. 24.
THURSDAY - Gov. Matt Meyer signed Senate Bill 176 into law. The measure allows Sussex County to add a school impact fee on new developments. The county would have to enact the ordinance before funds could be directed toward schools.
FRIDAY - According to planning documents, several major retailers could be part of the proposed Atlantic Fields project in Lewes along Route 24. Plans include Target, Whole Foods, and Costco, though no agreements have been finalized. The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. to consider rezoning for the project.