DELAWARE – The Superior Court for the State of Delaware has determined that Delaware’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms extends to all Delawareans aged 18 or older, eliminating a provision in state law requiring hunters between ages 18 and 21 to be directly supervised by a person age 21 or older.

The ruling was issued Aug. 29, 2025, by Kent County Resident Judge Reneta L. Green-Streett in Birney et al. v. Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security et al., Del. Superior Court C.A. No. K23C-07-019 RLG. The court found in favor of the plaintiffs.

The provision, part of a 2022 law signed by then-Gov. John Carney (House Bill 451), would have gone into effect for the first time during Delaware’s 2025-26 hunting seasons, beginning Monday, Sept. 1. The decision states in its conclusion that "HB 451’s provisions that do not affect the rights of 18-to-20-year-olds… remain intact."

In response to the ruling, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will update the online version of the 2025-26 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide. The updated guide will clarify that individuals ages 18 to 21 may hunt without being under the direct supervision of a person age 21 or older.

Requirements for hunters under age 18 remain unchanged under state code and still require adult supervision.

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

