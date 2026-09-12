MONDAY: The coast celebrated Labor Day, which also marks the unofficial end of summer. Many visitors made the most of the extended holiday weekend with celebrations and activities along the area beaches and boardwalks.
TUESDAY: A new plaque honoring the Milford 11 was unveiled. The plaque honors the 11 teenagers who, in 1954, attempted to integrate Milford High School. The new plaque at the school is helping keep their story alive.
WEDNESDAY: Delaware's highest court ruled that House Bill 451, a law restricting some gun access for adults under the age of 21, does not violate the Delaware Constitution. The law has been in place since 2022 but was challenged by Second Amendment groups, who successfully challenged it in 2025.
THURSDAY: It was announced that the Rehoboth Farmers' Market is heading back to Grove Park starting Tuesday, Sept. 15, but with a few changes. Vendor trucks, vans and trailers will stay in the Grove Street parking lot, while only cars and tents will be allowed inside the park.
FRIDAY: The coast, like the rest of the nation, hosted memorial events in remembrance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Events were held in Lewes, Dover, Selbyville and other communities to honor the lives lost in and after the attacks.