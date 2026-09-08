MILFORD, Del. - 72 years after 11 African American students attempted to integrate Milford High School, community leaders, educators and one of the original students gathered Tuesday to honor their place in Delaware history.
A new Delaware Public Archives historical marker recognizing the Milford 11 was unveiled outside Milford Middle School, the former site of Milford High School, where the students attended on Sept. 8, 1954.
An original marker was installed in 2004 and was removed during the renovation of the building, which has since reopened as Milford Middle School. A new marker now stands outside the school.
The ceremony included students from Milford Middle School and one of the original Milford 11 students, Orlando J. Camp, attended the ceremony. He watched as students sang in honor of the event and helped mark the unveiling of the new plaque.
For Camp, the anniversary is personal.
“I remember many years ago, especially in the day, what it was like in 1954. September the 8th. And I look at that as a as a stepping stone in my life.”
Camp said the students understood they were taking a risk but believed education was worth facing the uncertainty.
“The courage to be successful starts with the first step. And we knew that. And we believe that. And we felt that God was on our side. And those points were very important for us because we realized that in order to be successful, you know, you just have to risk failure. And we knew that. And that's what they preached to us. And we were not afraid. But we were excited for the opportunity to to get a better education.”
He recalled intimidation inside the school, including light bulbs being thrown onto the floor to make sounds resembling gunshots.
“The first days were challenging because they would throw light bulbs on the ground and sound like a gunshot. And we, you know, we flinch or whatever. And the teachers were friendly. They were courteous but not friendly. And they were really basically saying, hey, we're doing our job because the law says we have to.”
The Milford School District continues to incorporate the story of the Milford 11 into its educational programs.
Travis Moorman, superintendent of the Milford School District, said the event was an important opportunity to preserve the history of the Milford 11 for current and future students. He says students need to understand the history of their community, particularly as social media can make it easier for important local history to be forgotten.
“So we've asked our teachers to to continue to tell the story of the Milford 11. Mr. Camp and a coauthor and key editor. Key is his name, wrote a book about the Milford 11. And we have multiple copies throughout our schools and really encourage our teachers to tell our local history of desegregation of American schools, which started right here in Delaware.”
Delaware state Senator David Wilson (R), said preserving the memory of the Milford 11 is especially important as time passes.
“Well, it's very important. You know, 72 years ago, I was four years old. So I look back now, at now and I say, you know, this is history and it'll go away and be forgotten if we don't keep bringing people's attention back to it.”
The school also honors the legacy of the Milford 11 in its library and media center. Eleven columns line the space, representing each of the students who attempted to integrate Milford High School.
Milford Middle School says it is committed to continuing to tell the story of the Milford 11 and their role in Delaware's history of school desegregation