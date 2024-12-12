DELAWARE - The Delaware State Housing Authority and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh have announced a total of $1.45 million in grants to support nonprofit organizations working to address homelessness in Delaware.
The funding, provided through the Home4Good program, is aimed at combating homelessness and supporting individuals and families at risk of losing their housing. The initiative is funded jointly by DSHA and FHLBank. It relies on partnerships with member financial institutions, including Artisans’ Bank, Community Powered Federal Credit Union, County Bank, Dover Federal Credit Union, and PNC Bank, among others.
According to the DSHA, grants will be distributed among 16 programs operated by 11 organizations, some including AIDS Delaware, Catholic Charities and The Salvation Army Delaware. Funding will be used for homelessness prevention, diversion, rapid re-housing, and innovation.
“At DSHA, we have seen firsthand how these Home4Good grants improve the lives of Delaware families,” said DSHA Director, Cynthia Karnai. “We are excited about this new infusion of funds and hope they empower nonprofits to think creatively about addressing homelessness and leveraging additional resources.”
The DSHA says Home4Good funding is intended to help organizations provide housing stability through supportive services, housing placement and other interventions. For a full list of recipient organizations and additional details on the Home4Good initiative, visit DSHA’s website or FHLBank Pittsburgh’s website.