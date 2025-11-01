HARRINGTON, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a two-car crash that left one man dead Friday night in Harrington.
Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Oct. 31 on South Dupont Highway near Tower Hill Road. A Ford Fusion traveling north entered a crossover to make a left turn onto Tower Hill Road and crossed into the path of a southbound Infiniti G37, investigators said. According to DSP, the Infiniti struck the passenger side of the Ford, sending the Ford off the road and into a utility pole.
The driver of the Ford, a 64-year-old Milford man, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The driver of the Infiniti, a 19-year-old man also from Milford, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway was closed for about 4½ hours while the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. J. Wilson at (302) 698-8518, send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.