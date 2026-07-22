CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce has released the official schedule and transportation plan for the 2026 Chincoteague Pony Swim, outlining a week of events including the annual pony swim, foal auction and carnival.
The festivities begin Friday, July 24, with nightly carnival activities from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Pony Express trolley service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Trolley fares are 50 cents per ride, with the last call at 9:45 p.m. in front of the carnival grounds.
Major events throughout the week include:
- Saturday, July 25: South Herd Roundup at 7 a.m. (tentative, weather permitting)
- Sunday, July 26: North Herd Roundup at 6 a.m. (tentative, weather permitting). The carnival will be closed Sunday
- Monday, July 27: Beach Walk beginning at 6 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 28: Veterinary checks and selection of buyback ponies at approximately 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 29: Pony Swim during an 8 to 10:30 a.m. window, updated July 16, with free shuttle service beginning at 5 a.m.
- Thursday, July 30: Annual foal auction beginning at 8 a.m.
- Friday, July 31: Pony Swim Back, with the time to be announced
- Saturday, Aug. 1: Final night of the carnival
During the Pony Swim, the Chincoteague Ponies will cross the Assateague Channel, led by the Saltwater Cowboys, just south of Veteran's Memorial Park at Pony Swim Lane. After reaching shore, the ponies will rest for about 45 minutes to an hour before parading to the carnival grounds on Main Street.
The chamber said there is no charge for parking or viewing the Pony Swim. Free shuttle buses will begin operating at 5 a.m. on swim day, transporting visitors from designated parking areas and shuttle stops to Veteran's Memorial Park. Visitors who want to watch from Pony Swim Lane should be prepared to walk from the park to the landing area.
The guide also outlines several road closures beginning at 5 a.m. on Pony Swim Day, including portions of Beebe Road, Bunting Road, Willow Street and East Side Road. Main Street south of Jester Street will close at 9:30 a.m.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, expect added security screenings, bring water, sunscreen and insect repellent, and wear closed-toe shoes if viewing from Pony Swim Lane because of muddy conditions and oyster shells.
Subscribe to watch the 2026 Chincoteague Pony Swim through DSN+ for just $9.99. Coverage for this year's Pony Swim is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29. Tune in to hear from DSN, WBOC, and CoastTV from the ground, the water, and the sky over the event. For viewers within DSN's coverage area on the majority of the Delmarva peninsula, this event can be watched for free on cable and over-the-air television. Outside of our coverage area, the 101st annual Chincoteague Pony Swim will be streamed live on DSN+.