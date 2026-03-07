OCEAN CITY, Md. - The 10th Anniversary Ocean City Film Festival continues throughout the weekend.
Saturday in Ocean City was filled with movie showings at five venues across town, drawing people from all across Delmarva.
The Flagship Theater, Cambria Hotel, Dough Roller, Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort, and Gold Coast Theater were among some of the venues hosting events for the 10th Anniversary Ocean City Film Festival.
Organizers of the 10th Anniversary Film Festival in Ocean City, with the Art League of Ocean City, say the weekend's events have something for everybody to enjoy.
"These are not films that are playing in theaters regularly. All different stories. Some of them are only a few minutes that tell a story, like just three minutes. And then some of them are feature-length films and all different types of subjects, documentaries, narratives," says Rina Thaler with the Art League of Ocean City.
Thaler says the film festival is a great way to not only support local businesses by bringing large crowds, but it's also a great way to get local artists and filmmakers recognition that could boost their careers.
Not only were films played, but audience members had the opportunity to interact with the directors of the films themselves after the movie.
John Przylepa was visiting Ocean City for the film festival and says this event is one that is always on his calendar. Przylepa and his wife have been attending the festival for the last five years.
"It's one of the, I think, best things Ocean City does. So we make a point to come down here and see the movies every year," Przylepa tells CoastTV. "
Film festival activities are continuing on Sunday with more film showings and season highlight reels at the Flagship Theater, Golden Coast Theater, and Seacrets.