SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A 13-year-old boy has been charged after Delaware Natural Resources Police said he stole a car from Delaware Seashore State Park early Monday and led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit.
According to Delaware Natural Resources Police, state park officers were notified at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, July 6, of a car chase driving north on Route 1 from Fenwick Island.
Police said the stolen car traveled through several jurisdictions, including Delaware Seashore State Park, at a high rate of speed and crossed into oncoming traffic lanes. The pursuit ended after police used stop sticks to stop the car. The driver then got out of the car and ran away.
Police identified the driver as a 13-year-old boy who was camping with his family at Delaware Seashore State Park. According to police, the owner of the stolen car was also camping at the park, and neither the owner nor the boy's family knew the car had been taken.
At about 5:40 a.m., police said the boy's father turned him over to officers, and he was taken into custody without further problems. The boy was taken to the Fenwick Island Police Department, where he was arraigned through Sussex County Family Court and committed to the Stevenson House Youth Detention Facility on $4,800 secured bail.
Police charged the teenager with:
- Attempted to commit vehicular assault third degree criminal negligent operation cause physical hurt
- Disregarding a police officer signal, a felony
- Theft of a motor vehicle, a felony
- Resisting arrest
- Reckless driving 90 mph or greater
- Driving without a valid license
- Driving over, upon or across a curb, dividing section or other separation or dividing line
- Operating a motor vehicle on division roads or areas not designated for such purpose
- Failing to drive in the proper lane and direction
The investigation was conducted by Delaware Natural Resources Police.