MARYLAND — Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general to reaffirm their commitment to protecting access to gender-affirming care, including Delaware. This comes in the wake of a recent executive order issued by the Trump administration.
In a joint statement, the coalition asserted that healthcare decisions should be made by patients, families, and doctors rather than by politicians. They emphasized that gender-affirming care is essential and life-saving medical treatment, allowing individuals to live as their authentic selves.
“The Trump administration’s recent executive order is wrong on the science and the law,” the statement read. “Despite what the administration has suggested, there is no connection between 'female genital mutilation' and gender-affirming care, and no federal law makes gender-affirming care unlawful.”
The coalition plans to take further legal action if additional measures are taken to restrict funding. They also reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing state laws that ensure access to gender-affirming care where applicable and vowed to challenge any unlawful federal restrictions.
Attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin joined Brown in the statement.