First State Chevrolet raises money

DELAWARE- First State Chevrolet’s annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 18 brought families together for an afternoon of Halloween fun while supporting a meaningful cause.

Organizers say the dealership’s event raised $2,600 through raffle ticket sales, with all proceeds donated to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. That is a statewide nonprofit organization focusing on breast cancer awareness, education, and support.

The family-friendly day featured decorated trunks, games, and treats for children and their families. Volunteers staffed tables representing local businesses and organizations, providing candy, educational materials, and community resources.

