DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Five winners were recognized at the 2024 Southern Delaware Tourism Awards, held December 13 at The Lighthouse Cove Event Center. According to Southern Delaware Tourism, the awards honor contributions to Sussex County’s tourism industry, which generates over $2.7 billion annually and supports nearly 24,000 jobs.
Winners were named in five categories including Best New Event, Best Event, Best Attraction, Philanthropic Award, and Tourism Legacy Award.
The following were awarded:
Best New Event, Delaware Seafood Festival: This inaugural event in Millsboro attracted 3,000 attendees and raised over $5,000 for local charities.
Best Event, Coastal Delaware Running Festival: This annual event was awarded, which featured races across Rehoboth Beach and Cape Henlopen State Park.
- Best Attraction, James Farm Ecological Preserve: The hub for environmental education and outdoor recreation was awarded, which saw over 34,000 visitors in 2024.
Philanthropic Award, Mariah Calagione: Calagione, co-founder of Dogfish Head, Social Impact Leader, Boston Beer Company, was recognized for contributions to community programs through initiatives like Dogfish Head’s Beer & Benevolence program.
Tourism Legacy Award, Senator Tom Carper: Senator Carper was honored support for Delaware tourism, including securing funding for beach preservation and infrastructure projects.
For more details about the awards, visit SouthernDelaware.com.