MARYLAND - The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and Maryland State Board of Education announced the seven local school system finalists for 2027 Maryland Teacher of the Year.
One of the following will be announced the Maryland Teacher of the Year during a gala reception at Martin’s Valley Mansion in Cockeysville on Oct. 9:
- Alison Benkovic, Baltimore County Public Schools
- Emily Brynes, Carroll County Public Schools
- Michael James, Harford County Public Schools
- Kacy Valentine, Howard County Public School System
- Clara Allsup, Prince George’s County Public Schools
- Alice Tickler, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools
- Dr. Chelsea Taylor, Wicomico County Public Schools.
The finalists were selected from 24 local school system teachers of the year. The selection panel consisted of leaders from key Maryland educational organizations representing principals, teachers, school boards, labor partners, and families.
The Maryland Teacher of the Year will compete for the National Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in April, and spend the 2026-2027 school year as a speaker and advisor on statewide education issues.
"These finalists embody what it means to lead with heart, purpose, and innovation," said Dr. Joshua L. Michael, State Board of Education President. "Their impact reaches far beyond their classrooms, shaping school culture, strengthening communities, and elevating the teaching profession across our state. The State Board is honored to celebrate their achievements and the powerful example they set for Maryland educators."