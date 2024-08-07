SALISBURY, Md. – Authorities are offering a reward of up to $22,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the death of 10-year-old Tyron Colbert Jr. in Salisbury on Aug. 5.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Salisbury Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Clay Street. Upon arrival, officers found Colbert with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Tidal Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. At the time of the shooting, Colbert was inside the house with his mother and two other children, said police.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department. Crime scene technicians processed the scene, and evidence has been sent to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis. Police have not provided a suspect description at this time.
Maryland State Police, the FBI and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore are collaborating on the reward effort.
Investigators are conducting interviews with witnesses and residents in the area. Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.