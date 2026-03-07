MILTON, Del. - Delawareans from all over gathered at the Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton to celebrate 302 Day celebrations presented by 302 Horseshoe Crab.
Saturday's event, presented by 302 Horseshoe Crab, celebrated Delaware pride by supporting local businesses and the Delaware State Parks.
At the Dogfish Head Brewery on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4p.m., Delawareans came to the brewery to celebrate the state and all it has to offer. Food and beverages provided by local food vendors as well as the brewery, were available to those who came by to celebrate the first state.
Owner of 302 Horseshoe Crab Karlin Maull says the showing of people today after having moved the event was the best thing about the entire day.
"It's an opportunity to brush off your winter blues, come out to the brewery at Dogfish, enjoy some 302 lager, some games," Maull says. "This is the best thing about this day. Seeing all of the people come out. People from not only in-state, but also people coming out from out of state."
Those who came by had an opportunity to not only celebrate the state, but also the local businesses within it.
"We're really excited that we have some vendors and small businesses that we can invite to come out and, not only earn some money, but also spread the word on their business," says Maull.
Milton neighbor Alex Wenhold happily celebrated the state of Delaware at the event.
"Yeah, no, you've got to love your state, right?" Wenhold says. "I mean, it's a great state, and we got to get out here and celebrate."
Wenhold says the potential rainy weather was never going to keep him from showing his love for Delaware.
Maull told CoastTV that the event raised $7,000 total for the Delaware State Parks through raffles and auctioned surf tags, which will go towards paying insurance for those state volunteers.