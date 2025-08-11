Billfisher Boat

White Marlin Division 1st Place: Boat: Billfisher -- Angler: Dan Gough (Ocean City, MD) -- Weight: 72 lbs (whitemarlinopen.com)

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The world's largest billfishing tournament, the 52nd Annual White Marlin Open, concluded yesterday with some competitive catches, bountiful payouts and an appearance by Michael Jordan. Multiple divisions including white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo and dolphin are showcased on the leaderboard accompanied by the top boats, anglers, species, weights and points.

FINAL RESULTS

White Marlin Division
1st place
Boat: Billfisher
Angler: Dan Gough (Ocean City, Md.)
Weight: 72 lbs

Blue Marlin Division
1st place
Boat: Barbara B
Angler: Drew Osmeyer (Timonium, Md.)
Weight: 929.5 lbs

Tuna Division
1st place
Boat: Sea Hab
Angler: Jonathan Cianciulli (Cape May, N.J.)
Weight: 188 lbs

Wahoo Division
1st place
Boat: Shooting Star
Angler: Chris Jones (Pottstown, Pa.)
Weight: 49.5 lbs

Dolphin Division
1st place
Boat: Barbara B
Angler: Andrew Schreiber (Essex, Md.)
Weight: 32.5 lbs

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

WMO Winners

Here are pictures of each of the winners in order: White Marlin, Blue Marlin, Tuna, Wahoo and Dolphin. 

TOP ANGLERS (by points)

  1. Rob Wagner (Taylor Jean) – 595 points

  2. TJ Ely (Irish Twin) – 490 points

  3. Matthew Gessler (Boy’s Toy) – 420 points

TOP BOATS (by points)

  1. Taylor Jean – 1,085 points

  2. Lights Out 62 – 945 points

  3. Catch 23 – 806 points

TOP FIVE ESTIMATED PAYOUTS BY BOAT
Billfisher – $3,928,119.74
Barbara B – $1,271,759.73
Sea Hab – $764,325.86
Catch 23 – $404,877.95
Bow Down – $132,667.85

To see the full results from this year’s White Marlin Open, visit their website.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Conor joined the Coast TV team as a producer in July 2025. He is from Newark, Delaware. Conor graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Television and Digital Media Production as well as a minor in Writing for Emerging Media.

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Charlie Sokaitis moved to Delmarva to help kick off the morning news broadcast at CoastTV with CoastTV News Today and CoastTV News Midday in 2021. He's been a journalist since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004.

Recommended for you