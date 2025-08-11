OCEAN CITY, Md. – The world's largest billfishing tournament, the 52nd Annual White Marlin Open, concluded yesterday with some competitive catches, bountiful payouts and an appearance by Michael Jordan. Multiple divisions including white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo and dolphin are showcased on the leaderboard accompanied by the top boats, anglers, species, weights and points.
FINAL RESULTS
White Marlin Division
1st place
Boat: Billfisher
Angler: Dan Gough (Ocean City, Md.)
Weight: 72 lbs
Blue Marlin Division
1st place
Boat: Barbara B
Angler: Drew Osmeyer (Timonium, Md.)
Weight: 929.5 lbs
Tuna Division
1st place
Boat: Sea Hab
Angler: Jonathan Cianciulli (Cape May, N.J.)
Weight: 188 lbs
Wahoo Division
1st place
Boat: Shooting Star
Angler: Chris Jones (Pottstown, Pa.)
Weight: 49.5 lbs
Dolphin Division
1st place
Boat: Barbara B
Angler: Andrew Schreiber (Essex, Md.)
Weight: 32.5 lbs
TOP ANGLERS (by points)
Rob Wagner (Taylor Jean) – 595 points
TJ Ely (Irish Twin) – 490 points
Matthew Gessler (Boy’s Toy) – 420 points
TOP BOATS (by points)
Taylor Jean – 1,085 points
Lights Out 62 – 945 points
Catch 23 – 806 points
TOP FIVE ESTIMATED PAYOUTS BY BOAT
Billfisher – $3,928,119.74
Barbara B – $1,271,759.73
Sea Hab – $764,325.86
Catch 23 – $404,877.95
Bow Down – $132,667.85
