Channel Pointe

New homes coming to Fenwick Island off of Route 54 called Channel Pointe

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- New homes coming to Fenwick Island off of Route 54 called Channel Pointe. There will be about 70 single-family homes with water front views or direct waterfront access. The homes are now for sale.

Back in October 2023 Carl M. Freeman Companies proposed a hotel, restaurant and 70 single-family town houses. The restaurant and hotel got denied but the 70 homes were approved. Because of this they are moving forward with the 23 townhomes in the land where the hotel and restaurant would have been and the 70 single family homes as planned. 

Tags

Locations

Producer

Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

