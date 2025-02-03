FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- New homes coming to Fenwick Island off of Route 54 called Channel Pointe. There will be about 70 single-family homes with water front views or direct waterfront access. The homes are now for sale.
Back in October 2023 Carl M. Freeman Companies proposed a hotel, restaurant and 70 single-family town houses. The restaurant and hotel got denied but the 70 homes were approved. Because of this they are moving forward with the 23 townhomes in the land where the hotel and restaurant would have been and the 70 single family homes as planned.