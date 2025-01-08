BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland Transportation Authority announced Wednesday the approval of a $75 million General Engineering Consultant services contract to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge Rebuild Project. This rebuild comes after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March of last year.
The contract, awarded to Bridging Maryland Partnership—a joint venture of WSP, RK&K, and JMT—was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works and will provide essential planning, engineering and construction management services for the project.
The contract is a task-order-based agreement with a duration of up to five years and a 31.5 percent Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal. Bridging Maryland Partnership will serve as MDTA’s engineering representative, ensuring the rebuild’s accelerated design and construction schedule stays on track.
Pre-Construction Activities Begin
Pre-construction efforts are now underway, with land and water-based activities scheduled to begin this month, says the state. These include soil sampling, subsurface mapping and other investigative work to inform the design and construction phases. Minimal noise and traffic disruptions are expected, and navigation on the Patapsco River will not be significantly impacted.
“This is a monumental project for the region, and we’re committed to keeping the public informed every step of the way,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chairman Paul J. Wiedefeld. “These early activities are crucial in setting the foundation for a safe, efficient and sustainable bridge for the future.”
Real-time updates and progress reports on this project can be viewed on the MDTA's Key Bridge Rebuild Facebook page.