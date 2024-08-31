REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- First Tee of Delaware will be receiving a $10,000 donation from the Delaware Women’s Golf Association (DWGA) at 2 p.m. at Kings Creek Country Club. After the presentation First Tee will hold a youth and adult golf clinic.
The group says they are grateful to receive this donation and said that it will go right to their Girls Golf Program. This program brings girls aged four to 18 together to empower them to succeed in the sport and just throughout their life along with life skills programs and seasonal clinics to encourage them to develop confidence.
Lesley Corydon, President of DWGA and board members will lead the presentation to receive this donation.