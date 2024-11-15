GEORGETOWN, Del. - One program at Sussex Correctional Institution is giving incarcerated men the chance to learn and grow.
As you walk down a prison hallway, you may not expect to find a classroom full of men cheering each other on. Yet, it's happening at SCI.
For the last six months, men at SCI have participated in a victim impact class where they learn how their crimes create a ripple effect, how those crimes can hurt other people like Judith Lau whose son was shot and killed in 2012.
Lau now spends time in the prison talking to these men but with an almost motherly touch.
"I do talk to them like I'm talking to my son, but I'm talking about my son," said Lau.
The program is hosted by Khalil Abdar-Rashid, who runs a non-profit organization called Missed Opts.
Abdar-Rashid has seen the program from both sides, he used to be in the same seat as the men he now teaches.
"We said, if we ever start a non-profit, that's what it's going to be called, missed opts or missed opportunities," shared Abdar-Rashid. "Turning missed opportunities into more options."
His program now creates opportunities for people like DaQuan Watson.
"Being in here I learned not to make the same mistakes and just try and better myself. Take advantage of the opportunities that I got out there. You know, all positivity," said Watson as he reflected on his time at SCI.
The victim impact class is not the first class Watson has taken. In fact, his journey to better himself has yielded six different certificates.
Watson shared a reminder to young kids to be careful of what path they go down.
"You got to be your own person. Stand up for what you believe in, because everybody you think is there for you now, nine times out of 10 they're not going to be there. So it's like what was it all for?" he cautioned.
Like Watson, after months of learning from Lau, Abdar-Rashid and self reflection, these men are ready to collect their own piece of paper that means so much more than a passing grade.
Soon these desks will be filled with new faces, new people choosing to try to be better every day.