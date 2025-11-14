MILLSBORO, Del. - Volunteers at Clothing Our Kids spent Wednesday, Nov. 14, unpacking 1,000 pairs of brand-new shoes that shipped across the country from California to support children in need throughout Sussex County.
The organization, which provides clothing to local students facing economic hardship, said the donation arrives at a crucial time.
Since its founding in 2012, Clothing Our Kids has supplied more than 259,000 items of clothing to more than 40,000 children, according to the organization. Volunteers say rising costs are straining many families, increasing demand for basic necessities like shoes and school clothes.
Wanda Williams, who has been volunteering at Clothing Our Kids for almost 3 years, says that this donation means so much to not just them but for the kids.
"Having watched some of the kids receive clothes and pajamas and shoes, the look on their face is priceless. They are so excited to have something new like some of the kids, their peers, their friends in school. They're just so proud to have those shoes and those clothes to wear," Williams said.
Inside the center’s sorting room, volunteers worked quickly to size and organize each pair, preparing them for delivery to school counselors, nurses, assistant principals and other administrators who submit clothing requests.
They say that once the orders are packaged at the volunteer center, items are delivered to school representatives and discreetly given to children. But for this donation, they won't be delivered until next week.
Co-founder Mary Rio said the impact goes well beyond providing new outfits.
"It’s not just new clothes, it’s a new life," she said.
The organization hopes the latest shipment will help hundreds of students head to school feeling prepared, supported and ready to learn.