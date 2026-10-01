DELAWARE - From October through December, AAA urges drivers to stay alert during the peak deer season which is expected to bring increased animal activity and greater risks of crashes on roadways.
Deer activity typically increases during the fall mating season, when animals are more likely to enter roadways unexpectedly. AAA says drivers should use extra caution around dawn, dusk and after dark, when visibility is reduced and deer are most active.
Most deer-related crashes result primarily in property damage. AAA says between 1.5 million and 2 million deer-related crashes happen nationwide each year.
"Fall is one of the busiest times of year for deer movement, and drivers should expect the unexpected," said Jana Tidwell, public affairs manager for AAA Club Alliance. "Because deer are highly unpredictable, slowing down, staying alert, and avoiding distractions can help reduce the risk of a serious crash."
Deer are particularly active during common commuting periods, generally from 5 to 8 a.m. and again from 5 to 8 p.m.
Drivers can use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic to help spot animals sooner. AAA also recommends watching for additional deer after seeing one because they often travel in groups.
A long blast of the horn may encourage a deer to move away from the road, AAA said.
Drivers and passengers should also wear seat belts on every trip.