DELAWARE - AAA urges drivers to be alerted as Tropical Storm Debby moves towards Delaware.
AAA states that the storm is packing heavy rains which could cause flooding and create difficult road conditions across Delaware. Ditches, creeks, rivers and lakes can quickly lead to flooding onto roads, especially in low-lying areas.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Friday. Due to this extreme weather, AAA offers drivers tips on driving in wet weather:
- Drivers should never drive through standing water. They say standing water can conceal downed power lines, potholes or washed-out roadways.
- If a car is in contact with a downed power line, AAA recommends to stay until help arrives.
- If the roads are flooded, do not drive through them. Instead, turn around and find another route.
- Drivers should also slow down to speeds as low as 35 miles per hour to avoid crashes and hydroplaning.
- Drivers should also increase the distance between cars and to avoid cruise control.
- Drivers should pay attention to emergency alerts provided by the National Weather Service.
- Finally, drivers should be alert while driving and should take the nearest exit if conditions worsen.