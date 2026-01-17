VIRGINA - History was made in Virginia Saturday as Abigail Spanberger took the oath of office.
The Democrat became the first woman sworn in as governor of the Commonwealth.
Spanberger, a Democrat and former CIA officer and congresswoman who defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, took the oath of office at the state capitol in Richmond.
“The history and the gravity of this moment are not lost on me. I maintain an abiding sense of gratitude to those who work generation after generation to ensure women could be among those casting ballots, but who could only dream of a day like today," said Spanberger.
Spanberger said her administration will focus on unity and addressing issues such as affordability and healthcare.
Spanberger succeeds Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Also sworn into power was Lieutenant Governor Ghalzala Hashmi, the first Muslim woman to serve in statewide office in the U.S., and Attorney General Jay Jones, Virginia's first black attorney general.