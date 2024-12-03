Millsboro Accident

According to IRVFC, the collision involved a silver Toyota crossover and a black Ford Focus, resulting in significant front-end damage to the Toyota and a fuel leak that spread throughout the intersection. (IRVFC)

MILLSBORO, Del. - Emergency crews responded to a fuel spill at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Indian Mission Road on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 1, following a property damage accident involving two cars.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at approximately 1:38 p.m. The incident, initially reported as a property damage accident, required assistance from fire crews for fluid and debris cleanup at the scene.

According to IRVFC, the collision involved a silver Toyota crossover and a black Ford Focus, resulting in significant front-end damage to the Toyota and a fuel leak that spread throughout the intersection.

Millsboro Accident

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at approximately 1:38 p.m. The incident, initially reported as a property damage accident, required assistance from fire crews for fluid and debris cleanup at the scene. (IRVFC)

Emergency response teams included Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard facility and Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck facility, along with the Delaware State Fire Police. Those agencies helped to clear spilled fluids, stabilize cars and manage traffic in the area.

Traffic was managed by the Delaware State Fire Police while the area was cleaned. The Delaware State Police are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you