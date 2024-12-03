MILLSBORO, Del. - Emergency crews responded to a fuel spill at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Indian Mission Road on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 1, following a property damage accident involving two cars.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at approximately 1:38 p.m. The incident, initially reported as a property damage accident, required assistance from fire crews for fluid and debris cleanup at the scene.
According to IRVFC, the collision involved a silver Toyota crossover and a black Ford Focus, resulting in significant front-end damage to the Toyota and a fuel leak that spread throughout the intersection.
Emergency response teams included Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard facility and Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck facility, along with the Delaware State Fire Police. Those agencies helped to clear spilled fluids, stabilize cars and manage traffic in the area.
Traffic was managed by the Delaware State Fire Police while the area was cleaned. The Delaware State Police are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.