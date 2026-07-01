WILMINGTON, Del. - The man accused of killing one person and critically hurting another in a June 16 shooting at ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital has been returned to Delaware following his extradition from Pennsylvania.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings previously announced that a grand jury indicted John Wallace-Bey, 23, on seven felony charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangering, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
After Wallace-Bey was extradited to Delaware on Tuesday, he appeared for a capias hearing. Delaware Department of Justice prosecutors requested $3 million cash bail, which the court granted.
The court also ordered Wallace-Bey to have no contact with the surviving victim or the family of 19-year-old Ethan Hillman of Smyrna, who died after the shooting. If Wallace-Bey posts bail, a hearing must be held before he can be released.
His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 14.