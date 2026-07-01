Gavel

After Wallace-Bey was extradited to Delaware on Tuesday, he appeared for a capias hearing.

WILMINGTON, Del. - The man accused of killing one person and critically hurting another in a June 16 shooting at ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital has been returned to Delaware following his extradition from Pennsylvania.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings previously announced that a grand jury indicted John Wallace-Bey, 23, on seven felony charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangering, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

After Wallace-Bey was extradited to Delaware on Tuesday, he appeared for a capias hearing. Delaware Department of Justice prosecutors requested $3 million cash bail, which the court granted.

The court also ordered Wallace-Bey to have no contact with the surviving victim or the family of 19-year-old Ethan Hillman of Smyrna, who died after the shooting. If Wallace-Bey posts bail, a hearing must be held before he can be released.

His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 14.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May 2021. Torie started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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