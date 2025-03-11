GEORGETOWN, Del. - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Delaware has launched a petition urging Gov. Matt Meyer to take action to protect the civil liberties of Delawareans, including safeguarding immigrant communities from mass immigration raids.
Charito Calvachi-Mateyko, an immigrant rights organizer with the ACLU of Delaware, said the petition has been in development for more than a year, dating back to when then-candidate Trump was running for his second term.
"This climate of uncertainty without the executive order creates and allows those that would like to, for example, citizens, U.S. citizens to target Latinos and calling on them ICE. That doesn't help for us to continue having restaurants, hotels, business because Latinos are afraid," she said.
The petition calls for the governor to refuse cooperation with broad immigration raids that may be carried out under the Trump administration. It also urges the Attorney General to issue guidance to prosecutors on how minor criminal convictions can impact a person’s immigration status and to coordinate relief efforts for families that may be affected.
Back in February, the Georgetown Police Department was notified of a fugitive apprehension operation within Georgetown’s town limits. Local police officials said they were notified of the operation by ICE but were not involved and did not receive any requests for assistance.
Eleuterio Mendoza, an immigrant from El Salvador, supports the petition and emphasized the contributions of immigrant workers in Delaware.
"They are honest workers. They are making progress here in this country, and they are making progress for our families wherever they come, leaving behind people, children, spouses, and a lot of poverty there, and with what they earn here, they are also maintaining this state and its people there. That's why I don't agree with immigration raids," Mendoza said.
The ACLU is calling for state leaders to take proactive steps to protect civil liberties in Delaware.
"We don’t live by words; we live by actions, and an executive order will create an environment that is safe for all Delawareans," said Calvachi-Mateyko.
As the politics of immigration continue to be a hot topic, many in the Latino community are just hoping for clarity and safety.
The ACLU of Delaware says it has gathered 1,500 signatures and hopes to meet with Meyer in the coming days to present the petition formally.
CoastTV News reached out to Governor Meyer's office for comment but have not heard back.