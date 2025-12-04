MARYLAND- Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones is stepping down after six years leading the chamber.
Jones, 71, will continue to represent District 10 in Baltimore County.
Speaker Pro Tem Dana Stein, D-11B, will take over speaker duties in the interim. The House Democratic Caucus plans to meet at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 to nominate a new speaker.
In a statement, Jones said “seasons are full of change” and reflected on her decades of public service. She said she felt it was time to focus on “what lies ahead” while continuing to serve her district and mentor the next generation of House leaders.
Jones became the first Black and first female speaker in Maryland history when she was elected in 2019.
Gov. Wes Moore praised Jones’ leadership, calling her a mentor and “a friend long before she ever earned the title ‘Speaker.’” Moore highlighted her work on school construction, support for Maryland’s HBCUs, and her role in strengthening UMBC as a research institution.
“Throughout her career, she never flinched from stepping into the gap,” Moore said. “Marylanders who will never meet her will have their lives made better by her work.”
Moore said he will work with Jones and House leaders to ensure a smooth transition as lawmakers prepare to choose the next speaker.