DELAWARE- Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has filed a legal brief supporting a major offshore wind project off the Delmarva coast, challenging what she calls the Trump Administration’s “abrupt” cancellation of the fully permitted development.
In a filing submitted to federal court, Jennings argues that revoking approval of the US Wind project would harm Delaware families by raising energy prices and undermining efforts to provide clean, reliable power.
"Delawareans are already struggling with the rising cost of living, including surging energy prices. This project would deliver real relief to consumers who desperately need it." Jennings said. “Now President Trump is trying to cancel it, for no discernible reason except as a giveaway to Big Oil. If this cancellation is allowed to stand — if the president is allowed to tamper with the market — it will make energy even more expensive when families can least afford it.”
The US Wind project, approved in October 2024, would place wind turbines about 11 miles off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland. It is designed to deliver hundreds of megawatts of renewable energy to an interconnection in Sussex County, said Delaware Department of Justice.
Delaware Public Advocate Jameson Tweedie said that there are no comparable energy projects in the pipeline that could match the reliability or long-term value of US Wind’s development.
Jennings’ amicus brief was filed in response to a legal battle that began after Ocean City filed a lawsuit challenging the project more than a decade after it began. On Sept. 12, 2025, the Department of the Interior filed a motion to vacate and remand its previous approval. A court later required additional briefing, but federal attorneys then sought to indefinitely stay the proceedings, prompting Jennings’ legal intervention.
The project was expected to reduce local energy prices by an estimated $253 million during the contract term, not including additional clean energy credits Delaware would receive, said DOJ.
US Wind has also committed to a range of community and environmental mitigation efforts, including training for local marine emergency response teams, construction support for commercial fish and shellfish harvesters and ecological restoration in the Inland Bays.
The case is part of a broader pattern, as the Trump administration has issued stop-work orders or attempted to revoke final approvals for multiple offshore wind projects along the East Coast, including in New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
Maryland lawmakers and advocates also pushed back against the Trump administration's decisions to stop the Ocean City offshore wind project at an event on Friday. Organizers said the Maryland’s Day of Action was part of a larger nationwide “Yes to Wind” campaign taking place across a dozen states this fall.