OCEAN CITY, Md.— US Wind, Inc. announced Tuesday that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has granted final approval for the company’s Construction and Operations Plan, completing the federal permitting process for its offshore wind project.
“This is a proud moment for US Wind,” said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “After more than four years of rigorous and robust analysis, we are thrilled to have secured this final BOEM approval. US Wind’s projects will produce massive amounts of homegrown energy and will help satisfy the region’s critical need for more electricity, all while supporting good local jobs.”
The project, located in a federal lease area off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, has the potential to generate up to 2 gigawatts of offshore wind power — enough to power more than 600,000 homes in the region, according to US Wind.
However, the project has faced significant opposition from the Ocean City community and other local organizations. The Town of Ocean City, joined by groups such as the Worcester County Commissioners, Coastal Association of Realtors and the Commercial and Recreational Fishing Industry, say they will continue to move forward with a lawsuit against BOEM to challenge its approval of US Wind’s project.
"Contrary to what BOEM states in their press release about receiving 'meaningful feedback' they ignored the feedback received from The Town of Ocean City, our commercial fisherman, our residents, property owners and business owners before issuing this approval," said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan in a statement Tuesday. "Those that have the most standing, and will be directly and negatively impacted, continue to be ignored. This is an attempt by the current administration to push through a poorly planned project that leaves more questions to be answered than have been addressed."
The lawsuit, financed by the town, claims the turbines—planned to be located 10.7 miles offshore—could harm the ecosystem, tourism and the local economy. Residents have also raised concerns about the potential visual impact on Ocean City’s coastline.
While opposition is vocal, some residents and visitors support the initiative.
Clare Mullany, a frequent Ocean City vacationer, told CoastTV, “I think it’s better for the environment. I can imagine people would be a little bit put off by their aesthetics, but I think the overall benefit would outweigh the negatives.”
US Wind’s project includes 114 turbines and recently received a Letter of Authorization from the National Marine Fisheries Service, ensuring measures to protect marine mammals during construction, though it does allow for "unintentional harm" to wildlife.