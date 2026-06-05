SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The code orange air quality alert across Delmarva can cause issues for those that suffer from respiratory issues.
Karen Greenwalt suffers from allergies and poor air quality. " I could spend all day working outside, but not lately. I'm out 15 minutes, come back in, wait until the sneezing's gone, and maybe go back out."
An air quality alert was issued for our region due to rising temperatures and light winds. The result is an inversion and trapped ozone. The Code Orange is for groups sensitive to unhealthy air.
Doctor Adam Brownstein often sees patients for allergies and air quality issues. He says it is difficult to tell the difference between a patient suffering from allergies or air quality.
"With the air quality issues , you'll see more of sort of wheezing, especially with your asthma and COPD. With the pollen count being high, you'll start to see the itchy eyes, other sorts of symptoms, runny nose, that kind of stuff," said Brownstein.
Brownstein says if you do suffer from respiratory issues, it's best to stay inside, look for a HEPA filter, or set something up with your HVAC unit. Another contributing factor to poor air quality across Delmarva is the dust kicked up into the atmosphere during harvest season, says Brownstein.
The Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight on June 5. Conditions will improve this weekend as the winds pick up.