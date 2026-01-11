DELAWARE - The Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter is encouraging Delaware residents to try its new Brain Health Habit Builder, a free web-based tool designed to help individuals assess their habits and take steps to improve brain health.
The associations says the tool takes about three to five minutes to complete and guides users through reflecting on lifestyle habits and committing to small, meaningful changes. Users receive a personalized action plan they can download, print, share, and prioritize, with access optimized for both desktop and mobile devices.
Plans are tailored using research-backed guidance from the U.S. POINTER study, which found that lifestyle interventions focused on physical activity, diet, cognitive and social engagement, and health monitoring improved cognition in older adults at risk of cognitive decline, according to the association.
The associations says the Brain Health Habit Builder is the first in a new suite of Alzheimer’s Association resources informed by the U.S. POINTER study, with additional initiatives planned to expand education, community engagement, and collaboration around brain health across Delaware.